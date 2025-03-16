There Is No Plan To Impeach Fubara – APC Spokesman

The Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chibike Ikenga, has said there is no impeachment plan against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Ikenga also said there was no division between ethnic groups and other ethnic groups in the state.

In an interview with News Central on Sunday, the Rivers APC spokesman accused Ijaw indigenes outside the state of being responsible for the ethnic profiling in the state.

He explained that Nyesom Wike‘s statement on Ijaw ethnic nationality in the state was misquoted. He noted that all ethnic nationalities in the state were committed to the development of the state.

According to him, there are some Ijaw indigenes in the state who are uncomfortable with Governor Fubara’s politics.

He said, “There is no impeachment going on against the Governor, in Rivers State. Not at this moment, it has not been contemplated. Nobody has made any move towards that. So these are the lies peddled by those who want to create more and more divisions within Rivers State and retard our development. Take note also that the Ijaws, they have their sons and daughters who support the governor.

“The Ijaws also have their sons and daughters who are members of the House of Assembly in Rivers State, who do not agree with the Governor. So in speaking about people who go against the Governor, you must be mindful of some statements that you make that will lead to division. These same people are ethnic chauvinists. They are not political parties. You have children and sons and daughters of different ethnic groups in different political parties, platforms and groups. And mind you, we have in Rivers State, the Rivers in Ijaws, under the leadership of Senator George Sekibo, Erastus Awotu, and Rowland Sekibo. They are sons and daughters. They are children of Ijaw ethnic extraction. And all they say is that they need peace. They want cohesion. We want to work together in our march to developing Rivers State.

“But these people who do not come from River State, who want to stay wherever they come from to control what happens in River State is the cause of the problem. And let me tell you what the Minister of the FCT said. And that is my position as well. The Minister of the FCT did say that the Ijaws in Rivers State and all of us have been cooperating. We are friends. We have been living together. But the Ijaws who come from outside of Rivers State are the people who are trying to create a crisis. And what do they do? They tell our Ijaw brothers who are here that they are more populated than us.”