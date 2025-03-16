‘The Law Will Catch Up With Those Responsible’ – Damagum Speaks On Resigning As PDP Chairman

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagun, has refuted reports of his resignation, labeling them as false and the work of mischief-makers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Personal Assistant to the Acting National Chairman, Nuru Shehu Jos, dismissed the claims as fake news, asserting that they were deliberately fabricated to mislead the public and destabilize the party.

The PDP clarified that Ambassador Damagun remains in his position, emphasizing that the party’s constitution guarantees the National Chairman a four-year tenure in the first instance.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fabricated report claiming that Ambassador Umar Damagun has resigned. This is nothing but fake news orchestrated to create confusion,” the statement read.

The party also denied allegations that Arise News was the source of the false resignation report, urging the public to disregard such misleading claims.

Furthermore, the PDP warned those responsible for spreading misinformation to desist or risk legal consequences.

He said: “We insist that this malicious content against Ambassador Damagun is false, defamatory, and a criminal act. The law will soon catch up with those responsible for this mischief.”

Reassuring party members, stakeholders, and supporters, the PDP urged them to ignore the rumors, emphasizing that the party remains strong and focused.

“We call on all members of the PDP—elders, stakeholders, youth, and women’s groups—to disregard this fake news and remain united. The party remains firm under the leadership of Ambassador Damagun,” he said.