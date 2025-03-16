Some Traditional Rulers Are Drug Addicts, Bandits, Kidnappers – Obasanjo Reveals

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed deep concern over the decline of Nigeria’s traditional institution, stating that several royal thrones across the country are now occupied by criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits, and kidnappers.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made these remarks in one of his recently released books, “Nigeria: Past and Future,” published to mark his 88th birthday.

In Chapter 14 of the book, he lamented that the dignity, honour, and distinction once associated with traditional rulers during the colonial and early post-independence eras have been eroded.

He said: “Today, there are criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits and kidnappers as so-called traditional rulers.

“This is a great pity, and it has greatly contributed to the problems of Nigeria by traditional rulers. How do we account for a traditional ruler snatching a ballot box at an election polling station and running away with it?

“The class of traditional rulers with their distinction, honour and dignity, as we knew them in the colonial days and early post-independence days, has been diluted and polluted.

“That dignity, aura and respect should be brought back and traditional rulers should be an asset to Nigeria’s development and greatness and not a liability.

“There is a need for moral re-armament among the traditional rulers – the ancient and historic ones. And they can and should make meaningful contributions to the Nigeria of our dreams that will serve the purpose and interest of all.”

Beyond the traditional institution, Obasanjo also issued a stern warning about Nigeria’s future, cautioning that the country could experience violent change of power if it continues on the current path of maladministration.

He pointed out that Nigeria is blessed with talented and hardworking youths, but many are disillusioned by widespread corruption, mismanagement of national resources, and poor leadership.

Obasanjo said: “Current trends on the continent portray a more assertive, younger population, intolerant of abuses of power and in search of the dividends of good governance, such that whether or not we accept it, an inevitable shake-up is in the offing.

“In what manner that happens is left for the current operatives of government to decide or fashion out. That is why my clarion call for a domesticated system of governance that reflects our temperament, context, content, culture, and exigencies is urgent.

“We are currently sitting on a ticking time bomb partly because of the system we practise, how corruptly we practise it, and how exclusively we practise it with impunity, callousness, brazen outrage and total disregard for any element of righteousness, integrity, accountability, sensitivity, compassion, inclusiveness and the fear of God.”

He warned that if leaders fail to address the frustrations of young Nigerians, who are angry, unemployed, and disillusioned, the consequences could be severe.

“If the incumbent leaders do not shape up and satisfy the yearnings and demands of their people, especially the youths, who are disappointed, dissatisfied, bitter, hungry, angry, unemployed and unempowered, then the future is indeed very bleak, with no light at the end of the tunnel.

“These young people watch helplessly as their leaders tell them blatant lies unabashedly, while continuing their orgies of vulgar and ostentatious lifestyles rather than investing the money from the nation’s commonwealth in SMEs to create jobs and generate wealth.

“Should we have the misfortune of pushing these young people to the point of crossing the Rubicon, the country will pay a very high cost because a chain of events will be unleashed, the end of which no one can predict,” the former president said.

Obasanjo called for urgent reforms to prevent an uncontrollable crisis, drawing inspiration from former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who warned that those who make peaceful change impossible will make violent change inevitable.

He said: “We have no better time for change than now before change is forced upon us.

“I am not calling for violent change, but it will become a reality if we continue on the present trajectory.

“Let us set aside lies, illusions, delusions, dishonesty and scapegoatism. Let us face reality and deal sincerely with ourselves, among ourselves, by ourselves and for ourselves.”

He also extended his concerns beyond Nigeria, describing the governance crisis as an African problem that is currently “in its autumn of incubation” and could escalate into a full-blown crisis if ignored.

According to the former president, “Sadly, for Africa, this grave and worrying concern is not just a Nigerian phenomenon but an entire African malady.

“It is now in its autumn of incubation, and if it does not receive serious attention, it will metamorphose into a destructive pandemic in its winter and spread across the continent.

“To ignore the warning and the writing on the wall is to continue to dance slow foxtrot while our trousers are burning. The day of reckoning may not be too far, but like the Biblical second coming of Jesus Christ, who can tell when that will happen?”