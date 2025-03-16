Senator Who Slammed Six Months Suspension On Natasha Keeps Mum On Ban From Practising Law In US

A Nigerian-trained lawyer and senator, Neda Imasuen has yet to respond to reports of his disbarment from practicing law in the United States, more than a week after the Nigerian media brought the issue to light.

Reports had emerged revealing that Imasuen was disbarred in 2010 following a petition by an American, Daphne Slyfield, who accused him of failing to represent him in a court case despite being hired and paid for the service.

According to official documents, Slyfield filed a petition with the Supreme Court of New York, leading the Grievance Committee for the Second, Eleventh, and Thirteenth Judicial Districts to review the matter.

The petitioner alleged that Imasuen engaged in “professional misconduct,” prompting the appointment of George Friedman as a special referee to investigate and report on the claims.

After being served with the petition in July 2009, Imasuen was instructed to respond within 20 days. The committee warned that failure to do so would result in the charges being deemed established. However, records indicate that he neither responded to the petition within the allowed timeframe nor sought an extension.

Reports suggest that Imasuen returned to Nigeria in 2010, the same year his disbarment took effect. He subsequently worked as a consultant for the European Union’s State Reforming Institutional Programme, serving as the Jigawa State coordinator.

In 2023, he secured a seat in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber as the senator representing Edo South District under the Labour Party, one of the country’s opposition parties.

Under New York legal provisions, attorneys who have been disbarred, suspended, or removed from the Roll of Attorneys and Counselors-at-Law due to a felony conviction may seek reinstatement. However, such applications can only be made after seven years from the date of disbarment.

It remains unclear whether Imasuen has applied for reinstatement. If he has not, his disbarment remains in effect.

Since the news of his disbarment surfaced, it has dominated discussions in Nigeria, with numerous media outlets covering the development.

Media organizations have made multiple attempts to reach Senator Imasuen for his reaction, but he has not responded.

Premium Times, on Sunday, contacted him via his known mobile number and sent text messages but received no reply.

On Wednesday, multiple calls were made to an alternative number associated with him, but they also went unanswered. A text message sent that same day was successfully delivered, yet he remained unresponsive.

Further inquiries were sent to his official email on Thursday. However, as of the time of this report, Imasuen had yet to respond.

Role in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension

Imasuen, who serves as the chairperson of the Senate ethics committee, recently played a key role in the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her accusation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

After reviewing a report from the ethics committee, which Imasuen leads, the Senate, under the leadership of Mr. Akpabio, suspended Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months on February 20, citing misconduct and non-compliance with the chamber’s sitting arrangement.

Akpabio had referred the senator’s sexual harassment petition to the ethics committee, but Imasuen ruled that the petition was “dead on arrival” and would not be entertained by the Senate.