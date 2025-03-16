Police Inspector Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot In Ogun

Tragedy struck at a ceramics company in Igbesa, Ogun State, as a police inspector, Ajele Oloyede, reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his duty post.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was discovered by an officer from Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, Tolorunloju Stephen, who had just returned from Ikeja around 1:20 p.m.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, the late officer was stationed at the company as part of its security detail.

Stephen, upon arriving at the security office, found Oloyede resting his head on a table. When asked about his condition, the inspector assured his colleague that he was fine.

Odutola explained that Stephen then placed his bag and pistol on the table before stepping into the restroom.

“Moments later, a gunshot was heard,” she stated.

Upon rushing back, Stephen reportedly found Oloyede lying in a pool of blood.

“With the help of private security personnel, the wounded officer was immediately rushed to Ota General Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead by the doctor on duty,” Odutola said.

Following the tragic incident, police officers visited the scene, recovered the deceased’s service pistol, and deposited his body at Ota General Hospital for an autopsy.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for further investigation.

“His family has been notified, and a full investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Odutola added.