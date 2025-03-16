Okpebholo Vows To Arrest PDP ‘Thugs’ In Possession 5000 Arms

Governor Monday Okpebholo-led government has accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “thugs” of causing insecurity in the Edo state.

Naija News reports that the government said the alleged PDP thugs have in their possession 5000 illegal firearms.

In a statement on Sunday, by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Edo government stated that some of the alleged armed thugs were recruited into the state’s vigilante unit by the immediate past administration.

“The Edo State Government is gravely concerned about the rising wave of insecurity fuelled by armed thugs and criminal elements associated with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“These individuals, who were heavily armed before the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, have refused to surrender their weapons, posing a clear and present danger to the safety of our citizens.

“It is on record that former Governor Godwin Obaseki, before the last election, openly threatened that ‘Nigeria would burn’. This was not a mere political outburst—it was a premeditated declaration backed by the systematic arming of touts and thugs.

“These individuals, many of whom were drafted into the Edo State Security Network under the previous administration, still possess over 5,000 illegal firearms, which they now use to perpetrate robbery, kidnapping, and violent attacks across the State,” it read.

Okpebholo government accused PDP leaders of shielding the alleged armed thugs. He further accused the party of planning to use the armed thugs to cause mayhem should its former governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, fail to secure victory at the tribunal.

The government urged security agencies to recover the arms from the alleged PDP thugs for the security of the state.

“The Edo State Government is aware that PDP leaders, who had direct control over these armed operatives, have refused to assist in disarming them. Instead, they continue to shield these criminals, providing them with cover as they unleash terror on innocent citizens.

“Worse still, intelligence reports indicate that PDP leaders are stockpiling additional arms, with the intention of orchestrating mayhem should their candidate, Asue Ighodalo, fail to secure victory at the Tribunal.

“The State Government is calling on all security agencies to intensify their investigations, track down these armed criminals and their sponsors and bring them to justice.

“No individual, regardless of political affiliation, is above the law, and Edo State, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, will not tolerate any attempt to destabilize the peace and security of our people.

“We urge law enforcement agencies to move swiftly and ensure that all illegally possessed firearms are recovered and those responsible for the current state of insecurity in Edo are held accountable.

“The security and well-being of Edo people remain Governor Okpebholo’s utmost priority, and he will not allow politically sponsored violence to take root in our State,” it concluded.