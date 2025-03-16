Obasanjo Warns Of Looming Youth-Led Revolt, Faults Leadership Failures

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that Nigeria is at risk of a youth-led revolution if leaders do not urgently address maladministration, corruption, and leadership failures.

He stated that rising anger and discontent among Nigerian youths over economic hardship and misgovernance could trigger a major political shake-up, adding that the situation was not unique to Nigeria but a growing concern across Africa.

Naija News reports that the former president made these remarks in his latest book, Nigeria: Past and Future, which was unveiled last week.

“We are currently sitting on a ticking time bomb because of the corrupt and exclusive system we operate, which is marked by impunity, callousness, and a blatant disregard for integrity, accountability, and the fear of God.

“If leaders do not address the growing dissatisfaction of the youth—who are bitter, hungry, unemployed, and unempowered—the future is bleak, with no light at the end of the tunnel,” Obasanjo wrote

He warned that Nigeria’s political elite should not assume they could continue to mismanage the country’s resources and deceive the masses without consequences, stressing that history has shown that when peaceful change is ignored, violent change becomes inevitable.

Blames Leadership For Economic Decline

Obasanjo accused the ruling class of squandering national wealth while millions of Nigerians live in poverty and hopelessness.

“These young people watch helplessly as their leaders continue to lie to them while living in extravagant luxury instead of investing in SMEs and job creation,” he noted.

He warned that unless the economic mismanagement and inequality are addressed, a revolt may be unavoidable.

“Should we push these young people beyond their limits, Nigeria will pay a high price, as a chain of unpredictable events will be set in motion,” he cautioned.

Obasanjo also took a swipe at traditional rulers, arguing that many had lost their dignity and had become tools in the hands of politicians.

“Today, criminals, drug addicts, bandits, and kidnappers are being made traditional rulers. Some even steal ballot boxes during elections,” he lamented.

He called for moral rearmament among traditional institutions, urging them to reclaim their lost respect and integrity.

The former president also criticized the military’s handling of insecurity, stating that corruption in arms procurement had weakened the fight against Boko Haram and other insurgencies.

“The government allowed individuals close to the executive to procure obsolete weapons, making the Army vulnerable to terrorists who now outgun and outmaneuver them,” he alleged.

Obasanjo further accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of selectively deploying military force, claiming that certain criminal groups were shielded while others were crushed with full force.

“When a respected figure like General T. Y. Danjuma accuses the government of bias in handling security matters, such allegations must be taken seriously,” he stated.

He called for better military training, intelligence gathering, and special operations to effectively combat insurgents while urging the military to resist temptations of coup plotting or unconstitutional governance.

Obasanjo urged President Bola Tinubu and other African leaders to take immediate corrective measures before anger spills into open revolt.

“We have no better time for change than now before change is forced upon us,” he said.

He warned that ignoring the writing on the wall would be like “dancing a slow foxtrot while our trousers are on fire.”