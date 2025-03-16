NDLEA Nabs Individuals With Cocaine Wrapped In Shoes, Prayer Beads Bound For Holy Land

Agents of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully seized cocaine hidden within prayer beads and handmade footwear.

Naija News reports that the agency reported that the individuals were apprehended while trying to transport these illegal drugs into the Holy Land.

The Director of Media and Advocacy for the agency, Femi Babafemi, shared this information in a statement that included images of the seized items.

The statement read, “Narco-trend update: In this holy month when people are consecrating themselves and making supplications to their God, some persons were preoccupied with concealing cocaine in prayer beads and locally made shoes to desecrate the precincts of the holy land in the holy month.

“They were, however, intercepted by #ndlea_nigeria officers as shown by the attached pictures.”

See some of the images of the intercepted contraband below:

A week earlier, a dealer of automobile spare parts based in Lagos, Levi Ubodoeze, was arrested by NDLEA officials for his attempt to export two kilograms of cocaine hidden within vehicle propellers destined for Angola.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared this information in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement highlighted that just three weeks after initiating a search for him, NDLEA operatives successfully arrested Levi Chidiebele Ubodoeze in connection with his recent attempt to smuggle two kilograms of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola.

The cocaine shipment was intercepted at a logistics company located in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos on February 21, 2025.

Following this seizure, the agency promptly coordinated with Angolan authorities, leading to the arrest of the intended recipient of the drugs in Angola, which subsequently revealed Ubodoeze’s identity.

Consequently, on Thursday, March 6, NDLEA operatives tracked Ubodoeze to his residence in the Ago Palace Way area of Isolo, Lagos, where he was found attempting to flee in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle, as noted in the statement.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a significant quantity of phenacetin, a cutting agent for cocaine, weighing 75.50 kilograms, which was packaged and labeled as semolina. Additionally, a digital scale used for weighing illegal substances was recovered from his residence.

In his confession, Ubodoeze allegedly acknowledged his participation in the cocaine trade while operating a motor spare parts business at Ladipo Market in Mushin, Lagos.