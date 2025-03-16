Lagos Assembly Crisis Deepens As Lawmakers Reject Peace Deal

Despite the peace accord brokered by President Bola Tinubu last Wednesday to resolve the lingering speakership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, tensions remain high among lawmakers and stakeholders in the state.

Naija News reports that at the end of the high-level intervention, Tinubu directed aggrieved lawmakers to work with re-elected Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

However, fresh discord has emerged, with lawmakers accusing Obasa of reneging on an alleged agreement to step down after being reinstated.

Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, by 35 out of 40 lawmakers over allegations of financial mismanagement, highhandedness, and dictatorship. He was replaced by his then-deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

The development threw the APC Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and party faithful into turmoil, prompting Tinubu to deploy a reconciliation panel, which included Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, to mediate.

The compromise deal reportedly required Meranda to resign, allowing Obasa to return as Speaker with the expectation that he would step down within 48 hours to pave the way for a new Speaker from Lagos West, as demanded by the aggrieved lawmakers.

Following Meranda’s resignation, Obasa was re-elected by his loyalists in the House, with Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa 1) nominating him and Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin 1) seconding the motion.

Barely a day after regaining the seat, Obasa’s attempt to hold a reconciliation meeting with the aggrieved lawmakers failed, as they accused him of betraying the agreed transition plan.

The Assembly has since gone on indefinite recess, with many lawmakers refusing to recognize Obasa’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the APC in Lagos has dismissed claims that Obasa was required to resign under the peace deal.

State APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, told Sunday Vanguard, “To the best of my knowledge, there was no time the arrangement for Obasa to resign was included in the terms of settlement. This entire struggle is about governance, and sacrifices were made to reach an agreement.”

Fresh Controversy Over ₦5 Billion Vehicle Purchase

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, a fresh scandal has erupted over the purchase of official vehicles for lawmakers.

Reports indicate that during Meranda’s 49-day tenure as Speaker, she allegedly approved the purchase of 39 vehicles for lawmakers at a cost of ₦5 billion.

However, sources claim that Obasa had already approved ₦7 billion for the same purpose in December 2024, before his removal in January 2025.

The matter has now spiraled into legal action, as Obasa has dragged Meranda, 33 lawmakers, and the Lagos Assembly to court, challenging his impeachment and questioning the financial transactions made during Meranda’s tenure.

A source, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard on condition of anonymity, revealed that Obasa is contesting the vehicle purchases, arguing that the funds were withdrawn from the Assembly’s account without his authorization.

According to the source, the Speaker had his plan of purchasing the vehicles from Dubai having contacted a bidder for the contract.

“He had approved the money before his removal. But Meranda proceeded with buying them, a move that infuriated Obasa,” an aide to Obasa who preferred anonymity confided in Vanguard.

A source loyal to Meranda stated that the first female Speaker only saved N2 billion by purchasing 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV and seven units of Toyota Landcruiser 2025 at the sum of ₦5 billion, rather than the ₦7 billion budgeted by Obasa.

“Unlike Obasa who had planned to import the vehicles from Dubai, all the cars were locally supplied. It is imperative to note that no money was withdrawn by Meranda, she only reviewed an existing approval.

“Interestingly, Meranda spent far less money to acquire better quality cars and didn’t even approve a single one for the office of the Speaker that she occupied,” the source stated.