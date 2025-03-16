“I Never Planned To Become A Police Officer” – Most Senior Female Police Officer In Nigeria

The most senior female police officer in Nigeria, Assistant Inspector General Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, has revealed that while growing up, joining the Police Force was never something she imagined as a career path.

According to her, as a young child, she used to be afraid of the Police.

Speaking with Channels TV, AIG Abubakar-Baju, however, revealed that all of that changed in 1995 after she served her one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the Nigerian Police.

Naija News reports she disclosed it was during her service year that she fell in love with the Police force and proceeded to join the force.

Abubakar-Baju added that she has no single regret about taking that step to become a police officer.

“I never planned to become a police officer. It has not been part of one of those careers I’ve ever thought for myself. But you know, sometimes fate also drives you to wherever it is that God has designed for you. Growing up, I kept telling people that I used to be very afraid of the police.

“In those days, when I was growing up, whenever I became naughty at home, my grandmother would say: ‘I will call the police for you’ and I would go under the bed. So, for my family, it was a big shock and surprise that I ended up being a police officer. After my one year in service (NYSC) and my interaction with the Nigerian police, the policemen, and women in the force, I saw what it is to be a police officer. I truly fell in love with the job. I ended up being a police officer, and I’m happy. I keep saying that if I’m coming back to this world again, I want to be a police officer, it’s satisfying,” she said.