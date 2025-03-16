Emirate Tussle: DanAgundi Threatens Contempt Charge Against Sanusi

A senior Kano kingmaker, Aminu Babban DanAgundi, has warned that Muhammadu Sanusi II risks being charged with contempt of court if he continues to parade himself as the 16th Emir of Kano, despite a ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja division.

DanAgundi, who holds the title of Sarkin Dawakin Babba of Kano, maintained that Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero remains the legally recognized emir, pending the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the emirate dispute.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday at the Nassarawa mini palace, DanAgundi insisted that Sanusi must respect the court ruling and desist from acting as the Emir of Kano.

Citing the Friday ruling of the Court of Appeal, DanAgundi emphasized that the court had restrained all parties from enforcing its January 10, 2025, judgment, which had earlier affirmed Sanusi’s reinstatement.

“We went to the Court of Appeal for a stay of execution of its judgment delivered on January 10, 2025, pending the appeal filed at the Supreme Court. We appealed the verdict because we were not satisfied.

“The court has now ruled that all parties must maintain the status quo ante bellum. This means the status of the emirship should remain as it was before we challenged the matter, meaning Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is still the emir of Kano,” he stated.

DanAgundi dismissed contradictory interpretations of the judgment, particularly by the Kano State Government, stressing that the court’s ruling is clear and binding.

“I have heard so many interpretations of the judgment contrary to what the court ruled, especially from the state government. But as far as we are concerned, the ruling is here, and it is clear. I challenge any lawyer to prove my position wrong,” he asserted.

He further warned that he would take legal action against Sanusi should he continue to act as emir in defiance of the court order.

“Let me make it clear: I will not hesitate to take further legal action if Sanusi continues parading himself as emir. We will charge him with contempt of court because the rule of law must be followed,” DanAgundi warned.

The kingmaker also urged security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), to ensure strict compliance with the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

“The security agencies must ensure that the Court of Appeal’s order is enforced until the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment,” he added.

However, in a swift reaction, Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, dismissed DanAgundi’s interpretation, insisting that the Court of Appeal ruling does not invalidate Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Dederi argued that the landmark verdict delivered on January 10, 2025, which reaffirmed the Kano State Government’s power to reappoint Sanusi, remains in force and cannot be overturned by the same appellate court.

“The Court of Appeal cannot set aside or quash its own decision. The ruling does not invalidate Sanusi’s reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano,” Dederi maintained.