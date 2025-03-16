El-Rufai’s Opposition Moves Gain Momentum As 2027 Battle Takes Shape

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, may not enjoy strong grassroots appeal, but his organizational prowess and strategic influence within the opposition are positioning him as a key player in the plot to block President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027.

El-Rufai, who played a pivotal role in rallying northern governors behind Tinubu during the 2022 APC presidential primary, is reportedly maintaining close contact with some of these governors as political realignments take shape ahead of the next general election.

In a significant twist, El-Rufai, who was instrumental in undermining Peter Obi during the 2023 elections—appears to be warming up to the former Labour Party candidate.

Naija News reports that the strongest indication of this shift emerged on Monday, when his son, Bashir El-Rufai, made a surprising post on 𝕏, claiming that the APC misled him about Obi’s leadership qualities.

While El-Rufai has yet to make any public endorsement of Obi, political analysts see this as an early signal of potential collaboration between opposition forces.

SDP Unlikely To Be The Final Opposition Vehicle

Despite El-Rufai’s recent defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), signs are emerging that the party may not serve as the ultimate opposition platform for the 2027 presidential contest.

The SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, made it clear in a recent television interview that he intends to run again in 2027, signaling internal divisions within the party.

“Let us understand something. I don’t worry about that; everybody who is coming in knows I will run in 2027,” Adebayo declared, dismissing suggestions that El-Rufai’s presence in the party would alter the SDP’s leadership structure.

Meanwhile, a top source within the opposition movement in a chat with Vanguard dismissed the notion that the SDP would be the final rallying point against Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“It is neither here nor there. We are not pushing the narrative of persons or parties, but rather a bonding to produce victory,” the source revealed.