Carabao Cup Final: Newcastle Beat Liverpool To Win EFL At Wembley

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United win the 2025 Carabao Cup ahead of Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

A stunning header from the newly selected England left-back, Burn put Eddie Howe’s team ahead just before half-time. This goal was well-earned, as Newcastle effectively restricted Liverpool to a mere single shot throughout the first half.

Shortly after Isak had a goal ruled out for offside, the talented Swede extended the lead to 2-0 with a precise finish following an assist from Jacob Murphy.

Naija News reports that Newcastle successfully executed their strategy in the first half of their Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Kieran Trippier delivered a corner kick that soared high and was directed deep away from the goal.

The intended recipient was none other than Dan Burn, the towering 6ft 7ins defender from Blyth, who stands nearly two meters tall.

Burn has consistently been the focal point for Newcastle’s corner kicks, successfully connecting with nearly everyone using his head, often against the significantly shorter Alexis Mac Allister. Meanwhile, Konate and Van Dijk occupied zonal positions within the six-yard box.

This arrangement effectively ensures that Burn is almost certain to win the aerial duels.

He did so, executing a perfectly placed stooping header into the bottom-left corner, eluding a diving Caoimhin Kelleher, who may have had an obstructed view.

A 94-minute goal from Federico Chiesa could not help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup trophy this season.

The Reds, however, are still favourites to win their first trophy under manager, Arne Slot with the club sitting top of the English Premier League.