BREAKING: NYSC Summons Corps Member For Criticizing Tinubu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has summoned Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos State, following her viral TikTok post criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that a message from the NYSC Local Government Inspector (LGI), obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, instructed Rita, identified by code number LA/24B/832, to report to the Eti Osa 3 local government office by 10 a.m. on Monday without fail.

Recall that Rita had posted a tearful video on TikTok under the handle @talktoraye, expressing frustration over the rising cost of goods in Nigeria. Her emotional outcry quickly gained widespread attention, prompting an official response from the NYSC board.

In the video, she described Tinubu as a “terrible” President, accusing the government of neglecting the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government,” she stated.

“I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

She also lamented the financial struggles she faces as a corps member, stating that the monthly NYSC allowance is insufficient to cover basic expenses.

“So, I am coming from a supermarket where I went to get foodstuff, and everything has gone up again. It’s just like every single week, prices keep increasing. I want to know, what is the government doing about this increase? Is there going to be a particular time when prices will stop going up?

“Why am I going to get a crate of eggs and I’m told it costs N6,500? It doesn’t make any sense that eggs would cost that much. I literally remember when eggs cost N800. I am so overwhelmed because this is the first time I’ve stayed out of my family house.

“After I left the supermarket, I got home, and the security and electricity (NEPA) bills have skyrocketed, doubling in price. It is insane. I can’t keep up with these bills. Every single penny I make, I am using it to pay bills.

“The crazy thing is, you want to go out with your friend, and Uber is N25,000. Why are things so expensive?

“To make it worse, Lagos stinks. Everywhere smells. What is the government doing about the smell?

“Being an NYSC corper, there is nothing so beneficial about this scheme. The money I spend on transportation is much more than the allowance the federal government pays us.

“We should start calling out the government. For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person. What are you doing to help our economy?” She questioned.

Less than 24 hours after posting the video, Rita shared another clip showing her receiving a call from an NYSC official.

She revealed that she had been receiving multiple calls from NYSC authorities, urging her to delete the video and stop criticizing the government.

Rita said: “Yesterday, I made a video talking about the Nigerian government and how terrible President Tinubu is, and I was crying in the video.

“Thirty minutes ago, I received a call from the NYSC board, starting with the secretariat before the LGI. I’m going to attach some of the things she said so you guys can hear.”