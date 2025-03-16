Atiku Backs NYSC Member Over Viral Video Criticising Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has thrown his weight behind Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who alleged that she received threats after a viral video criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku, in a statement shared on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, described Raye as a symbol of a new generation of politically active Nigerian women, advocating for democratic participation and accountability.

“Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere.

“I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom—her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition,” Atiku wrote

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate compared Raye to historical female activists such as Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo, who played key roles in Nigeria’s struggle for democracy and social justice.

He urged Nigerians to support the young corps member rather than vilify her for expressing her opinions.

“Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth—a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future,” Atiku added.

Raye, a corps member serving in Lagos, recently made headlines after her TikTok video went viral, in which she criticised the government’s economic policies and described Tinubu as a “terrible leader.”

In the video posted on her TikTok handle, #talktoraye, on Saturday, she lamented Nigeria’s worsening economic situation, arguing that hard work no longer guarantees financial security.

She further questioned the government’s commitment to easing the hardships faced by citizens, sparking intense reactions online.

Following the video’s circulation, Raye claimed she had received threats from NYSC officials, who allegedly pressured her to take down the post.