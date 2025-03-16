Any Act To Silence Raye Will Not Be Allowed – Gbadebo Warns NYSC

Former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned alleged threat to corps member who decried hardship in the country.

Naija News reported that a corps member, reportedly serving in Lagos State, identified as Raye, on her TikTok handle, called President Bola Tinubu, a “terrible president”.

Raye lamented that a crate of eggs sells for over ₦6,000. She also complained about the high cost of transportation. She added that with the high cost of living, the monthly allowance paid to corps members was no longer enough.

According to the female corps member, Lagos NYSC management threatened her to pull down the video down from her social handle.

Reacting to the alleged threat, Rhodes-Vivour stressed that Nigerian youths are in pain and suffering great deprivation.

On his 𝕏 handle, on Sunday, he wrote: “Raye is all of us, and any attempt to oppress and silence her is a direct assault on citizens liberty.

“We run a constitutional democracy and not a monarchy where the people are subjects to a king. Hence, citizens have a moral and constitutional right to dissenting views and opinions.

“Our youths are in pain, suffering great deprivation because a corrupt and incompetent political class has stolen their future. But it doesn’t end with them inflicting pain and hardship, they still want to determine how you react to their oppression.

“They want you to smile at cruel oppression, to celebrate mediocrity and applaud stagnancy.

“We owe it a duty, to our conscience, country and unborn generation to resist this tyranny. We will not submit. We are not slaves. We are citizens.”