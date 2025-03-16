Annie Idibia Leaves Rehab, Chooses ‘Different Path’

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has reportedly departed the rehabilitation centre where she has been undergoing treatment following the crash of her marriage to legendary singer, Tuface Idibia.

The singer, according to reports, made a sudden exit from the rehabilitation centre and has chosen to tread a different path in dealing with her emotional and marriage struggles.

Naija News reports that Annie is yet to make any public statement since the news of her crashed marriage to 2baba went viral.

However, sources who spoke with R, as quoted by Vanguard, said the actress had been deeply reflecting on the events that led her to seek help in the first place.

The sources also confirmed her sudden departure from the rehab facility.

“She was meant to stay longer, but for reasons we are yet to fully understand, she decided to leave,” a source disclosed. “What’s clear is that she is not giving up on herself. She still wants to heal and rebuild her life.”

Another insider said that although Annie has left the rehab, it doesn’t mean her healing is complete; but she has only chosen a different path to her recovery.

“She’s taking things one step at a time,” another insider shared. “There’s a lot she has been through, and leaving rehab doesn’t mean she’s done with her healing process. It just means she’s choosing a different path.”

Naija News recalls that following his break-up with Annie, 2face has publicly declared love for Edo State House of Assembly member, Natasha Osawaru.