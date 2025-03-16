‘Akpabio Told Us There Was A Security Issue With El-Rufai, But No Report Was Presented’ – Senate Source

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has positioned himself as a leading force in the bid to block President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition in 2027, just days after his dramatic defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Naija News understands that El-Rufai’s move has already triggered internal conflicts within the SDP, as his supporters staged a protest at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, demanding the resignation of National Secretary, Olu Agunloye.

The protesters, wielding placards, accused Agunloye of fraud linked to a $6 billion Mambilla power project scandal, an allegation for which he is currently facing trial.

However, sources within the SDP suggest that the push for Agunloye’s removal may have more to do with his past connections to Tinubu rather than any legal entanglement.

“El-Rufai’s allies believe that having someone from the South-West as SDP’s National Secretary does not align with their mission to stop a South-West candidate—Tinubu—from securing a second term,” a source revealed to Vanguard.

Adding to the controversy, some political analysts believe Tinubu may have preempted El-Rufai’s move and already established a quiet influence over the SDP.

It was widely speculated that ahead of the 2022 APC presidential primary, Tinubu considered defecting to the SDP to actualize his ambition in the face of perceived resistance from power blocs within the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Though these reports were never confirmed, suspicions persist that the SDP was once Tinubu’s “Plan B” before he ultimately clinched the APC ticket.

El-Rufai’s Strained Ties With Tinubu And The APC

El-Rufai’s fallout with Tinubu is seen as a payback for his past political maneuvers.

In 2019, El-Rufai famously declared that he had “dismantled godfathers” in Kaduna politics and suggested that Lagos politicians should do the same, a remark many interpreted as an attack on Tinubu’s influence.

However, ahead of the 2022 APC presidential primary, El-Rufai pivoted from opposition to support Tinubu, recognizing his financial and political muscle in securing the presidency.

This last-minute backing earned Tinubu’s appreciation, leading to public calls for El-Rufai to play a key role in the administration, particularly in the energy sector.

However, his nomination as Minister of Energy collapsed when the Senate refused to confirm him, citing security concerns.

Sources within the Senate suggest that despite claims of a security report against El-Rufai, no such document was circulated among lawmakers.

A senator, speaking anonymously with Vanguard stated, “Senate President Akpabio told us there was a security issue with El-Rufai from the DSS, but no report was presented to back the claim.”

This lack of transparency has fueled speculation that Tinubu deliberately blocked El-Rufai’s appointment, a move that deepened tensions between the two politicians.

Reports indicate that El-Rufai may take legal action against Akpabio to compel the release of the alleged DSS report used to justify his exclusion from Tinubu’s cabinet.

Despite speculation about his political ambitions, insiders insist that El-Rufai is not planning to contest in 2027 but is focused on mobilizing opposition forces against Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“He is not running for office; he is simply working to send Tinubu and his people back to Lagos,” a source close to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed.