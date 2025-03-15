Wike Exposes Rivers Govt Official Who Started His Rift With Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is surrounded by individuals who secretly aspire to take his position as governor.

Naija News reports that Wike made this claim during a grand reception in his honor by the Kalabari people on Saturday.

According to him, those advising Fubara do not have his best interests at heart and are instead working towards his removal.

Wike specifically pointed to Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), as one of the key figures behind the political rift between him and his successor.

He said: “The problem started when Danagogo, the Secretary to the government, used his elder brother, who is a justice, to use an ex-parte order to justify that 27 members of the Rivers Assembly have defected. Unnoticed. He also used the same order to say that the state governor can present the budget to three or four lawmakers.”

Wike accused Danagogo of harboring resentment over not securing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket and using his influence to create a crisis in the state.

He said: “Look at Danagogo, who wanted to be governor. He was so pained that he was not given the ticket; he was the one following the governor, and he (Fubara) did not know. He will lead you (Fubara) to hellfire.”

Wike warned that Fubara’s close circle consists of individuals who previously sought the governorship position and were denied.

“You (Fubara) surrounded yourself with people who wanted to be governor, whom I said ‘no,’ these people don’t mean well for Rivers State. They are the ones surrounding you, giving you advice. Do you think you will succeed?

“They will give bad advice, and look at what bad advice is doing to you. You are already down 2-0, and there’s more to come. They come there and abuse me, and you are happy; you don’t know it is you they want to destroy,” he said.