Why I Backed Obasanjo During Issues With Atiku – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied politically betraying former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

El-Rufai, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Social Democratic Party, said he was never aligned to Atiku politically.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, a former Federal Capital Territory Minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, made this known in an interview with BBC.

He said he decided to back Obasanjo in his dispute with Atiku because he felt the former president was right.

“I never betrayed Atiku Abubakar because we didn’t meet in politics; we met at work. In work, if I see that he didn’t do well, whoever he is, I will tell him. I told Buhari, and I even took Buhari to court on the new naira issue. When Obasanjo and Atiku were having issues, those of us working with Obasanjo looked at the issues between them and said Obasanjo was more right. It was not about north and south; Obasanjo was right. Atiku and I are now together, and if I betrayed him why are we together now,” Elrufai said.

On the present administration, El-Rufai stated that President Bola Tinubu has failed to replicate his success when he was Lagos State Governor.

He said: “What pains me is that the government we supported and had confidence in would do well, because we saw what Tinubu did in Lagos despite his challenges. We all know about his issues in Chicago, but we thought if he could replicate his work in Lagos for Nigeria, let’s support him. However, he failed.”