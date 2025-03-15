Troops Crush Terrorist Attack In Zamfara, Kill Four Assailants

Security forces in Zamfara State successfully repelled an attempted terrorist attack on Mada town in Gusau Local Government Area, neutralizing four attackers in the process.

Naija News learnt that the operation, carried out by troops of Operation FANSAR YANMA alongside local vigilantes, took place around 10 p.m. on Friday.

The latest assault is believed to be part of ongoing retaliatory strikes by bandits following the elimination of a notorious criminal leader in the region.

Counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama shared details of the incident on his 𝕏 handle, revealing that intelligence reports had alerted security forces about the impending attack.

A security source informed Makama that the troops swiftly engaged the attackers in a gunfight, forcing them to retreat into the forest with gunshot wounds.

“The bandits stormed the town in an attempt to unleash terror, but the security forces and vigilantes responded effectively. We neutralized four of them, while others escaped with injuries,” the source stated.

During the confrontation, a resident, identified as Naziru Bakanike Mada, sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was immediately taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Makama highlighted that Friday’s attack marked at least the fourth attempt by bandits to overrun Mada in revenge for the killing of a notorious bandit leader, Alhaji Sani Dan Garin Bawo, during an earlier military operation.

“Since March 11, to date, fighters loyal to neutralized kingpin ‘Dogo Hamza’ have carried out large-scale retaliatory attacks on Mada. However, security forces have consistently repelled their incursions, inflicting heavy casualties on them.

“Mada is their burial ground, let them keep coming and continue trying their luck, and we shall continue sending them to their maker,” Makama quoted a military official as saying.