Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 15th March, 2025

Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 15th March, 2025.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, halted the enforcement of its January 10 judgment, which upheld the Kano State Government’s decision to repeal the 2019 Emirate Council Law.

The ruling was delivered by a three-man Appeal Court panel led by Justice Okon Abang.

In its ruling, the court also set aside the June 20 2024 order of the Federal High Court in Kano, which nullified the Kano State Government’s actions under the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024, these actions included dissolving the five emirates created in 2019 and the reinstatement of Sanusi II as Emir.

By implication, the final decision on the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano or otherwise would now await the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

Naija News recalls that Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir Of Kano by Governor Abba Yusuf following the passage of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024 by the State House of Assembly.

The Governor also dethroned the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and reappointed Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

However, a kingmaker in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Babba-Dan’agundi (who holds the title of Sarkin Dawaki Babba), challenged the development.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano had, in June 2024, nullified the steps taken to reappoint Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, following an application by Babba-Dan’agundi.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad-Liman of the trial court in Kano declared that all actions carried out by the state government following the passage of the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024 were null and void.

However, the State House of Assembly challenged the ruling at the Appeal Court.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has concluded plans to file multiple criminal charges against former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after El-Rufai defected from the ruling APC to the SDP.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP said there is a plot from the APC government to suppress opposition figures to instill fear in political circles and prevent further defections.

The party also alleged a plot by the ruling party to prosecute El-Rufai and has instructed its agencies to stop the former Governor from leaving Nigeria.

SDP further claimed that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, is following the strategy of the Federal Government, citing the arrest of a former Commissioner in the state, Jaafaru Sani.

As opposition parties prepare for the 2027 elections, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, in Bauchi on Thursday.

Sources within the Bauchi State Government House told The Guardian that Obi’s visit aimed to align PDP governors with calls for him and his former running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, to rejoin the PDP.

The source added that top PDP figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have been pressuring Obi to return to the party to form a coalition that could challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has clarified that decisions regarding presidential pardons are strictly legal matters handled by a designated committee, with his role limited to presenting the committee’s report.

Naija News reports that Malami made this statement on Friday while responding to allegations in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s newly released book, Nigeria: Past and Future.

In the book, which was released to mark his 88th birthday, Obasanjo accused former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of enabling corruption, claiming it reached its worst levels under Buhari, with Malami playing a key role.

Obasanjo alleged that “the most atrocious waste, enthronement of corruption, and discouragement of officials fighting corruption” occurred under Buhari, describing Malami as a “devil’s workshop.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allegedly disclosed that he intervened in the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly after detecting the influence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Obasa’s impeachment.

Sources present at the meeting between Tinubu and Lagos lawmakers on Wednesday revealed to SaharaReporters that the President was concerned about Sanwo-Olu’s level of influence in the impeachment process.

A source said Tinubu reportedly found it troubling that the executive branch was heavily involved in deciding who should lead the Assembly.

The controversy surrounding the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has deepened amid claims that the signatures attached to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions’ report were meant for attendance, not an endorsement of the suspension.

This discrepancy reportedly caused confusion during a closed-door Senate meeting, as some senators claimed their signatures had been misrepresented to suggest unanimous support for the suspension.

Naija News reports that on March 5, members of the Senate Committee on Ethics convened to investigate the dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements. Senators present at the meeting signed the attendance register, while some others abstained.

According to Senate rules, any senator, regardless of committee membership, may attend a committee meeting and sign the attendance register.

On March 6, when the ethics committee chairman, Neda Imasuen, presented the report to the Senate, the signatures from the attendance sheet were included, creating the impression that all signatories endorsed the report’s recommendations.

One of the key recommendations in the report prohibited Akpoti-Uduaghan from identifying herself as a senator, both locally and internationally, during her six-month suspension.

However, some senators who signed the attendance register have reportedly distanced themselves from the report, arguing that they were not allowed to review the final draft before it was presented.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has claimed the party will produce the next president of the country.

Naija News reports that Adebayo’s statement comes just a few days after the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, joined the SDP.

While fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Friday, Adebayo expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will be removed from power in 2027.

The former presidential candidate also described El-Rufai as a hard-working and patriotic Nigerian, adding that the ex-governor is very effective in an area with no effective people in government.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, played host to a delegation of the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, who shared a video clip of the Bishops’ arival.

The visit comes a few days after the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) decried hardship in the country and heightened insecurity plaguing every part of the country.

Speaking during the 2025 First Plenary Meeting of the CBCN, held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in buja, the Church said many families can not afford three meals a day.

It decried the increasing food inflation and mass drive of Nigerians into poverty.

On insecurity, the Catholic Church said it was worried that Nigerians were being abducted every day, tortured and killed. With many of its priests kidnapped and killed, the church called on the government to step up and protect the citizens.

The Bishops further expressed worry at the situation of productive youths of the country who have lost hope and have been seeking desperate means in search of a better future.

Catholic Church called on the government to prioritize job creation and vocational training programmes to engage youths.

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has responded to a viral video of a man claiming to be his father, accusing him of abandoning him.

Naija News reports that in the viral video, the man, identified as Fatai Odunsi, said he was suffering from a stroke and appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Odunsi claimed that Asake had abandoned him, stating that the last time they saw each other was in March 2022, when his illness began.

He said, “Good day everyone, I’m the one that gave birth to Ahmed Asake the singer.

“The last time I set my eyes on him was March 2022, when my sickness started. If I called Asake, he won’t pick. Please help me, it is your help that I need.”

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Asake, while addressing the situation through a Yoruba song, said one cannot please the world.

The singer claimed his father was attempting to manipulate him despite his past generosity.

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has stressed that he harbours no bitterness despite his recent loss in the FIFA Council election.

During the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo, Amaju Pinnick narrowly missed re-election, receiving 28 votes, just one vote shy of Souleiman Waberi of Djibouti, who secured the final position with 29 votes.

Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa received the most support at 49 votes. Both Egypt’s Hani Abou Rida and Niger Republic’s Djibrilla Hima Hamidou finished with 35 votes each, while Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya and Waberi completed the successful candidate list with 29 votes each.

Pinnick expressed gratitude for the journey he has undertaken over the past 26 years, beginning as a volunteer during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup hosted by Nigeria.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.