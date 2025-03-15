‘Tinubu’s Problem Is Self-inflicted, He Is Not Treating Buhari Fairly’ – Ex-minister, Dalung

A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has confirmed that many Nigerians, including former ministers, are involved in some political discussions to oust President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Dalung asserted that Tinubu’s problem is self-inflicted and will be shocked in 2027 except he changes his method of governance.

The former minister also accused President Tinubu of not treating Buhari fairly.

He said, “We are in discussions with many people across the country, including former ministers and senators. But because it is at the level of discussion, I will have to protect their identities.

“However, I can assure you that, from what is going on, a large number of the political class from across the political parties in Nigeria are coming together to have a common front.

“This problem Tinubu found himself in is self-inflicted. It is caused by his ego. He is an egoistic personality who sees himself as an emperor. He thinks he has conquered Nigeria. But I’m telling you that unless he changes his method of governance, we will soon know who Nigerians are.

“Buhari and Tinubu aligned in 2014 to form the APC, which won the election. Buhari conceded the vice president to Tinubu and five other ministers, and he supported his presidential ambition.

“Currently, Tinubu cannot mention a single special adviser he considered for Buhari in his administration. The President is not treating Buhari fairly.”