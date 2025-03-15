Tinubu’s Administration Open To Public Scrutiny — AGF Fagbemi

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to transparency and will not conduct government affairs in secrecy, especially with the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act (FoIA).

Fagbemi encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the FoIA to demand accountability from both elected and appointed officials at the federal and state levels.

He also urged public office holders to disclose their activities to the public, allowing citizens to assess their performance and dispel any misinformation about their offices.

The Minister of Justice made these remarks at a One-Day Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting on the “Application of Freedom of Information Act,” organized by the Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice. The event took place at Finotel Hotel, Awka, Anambra State.

Represented by Garba Sunday, a legal expert from the FoIA Department of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Fagbemi highlighted that the law empowers Nigerian citizens to access government records without needing to justify their requests.

According to him, “The Act also provides for people with disabilities and the vulnerable to access government records, noting that requests for release of such information must be in writing and not orally.”

He further explained that in addition to responding to specific requests, public institutions are required to proactively disclose their activities to the public for easy access. To facilitate this, he stressed the need for proper record-keeping within government institutions to ensure seamless access to requested information.

“Despite the fact that the Act guaranteed right to access to information, there are exemptions and conditions you must comply with before certain government information and records are released, and also there are certain information that the Act does not apply to.”

Fagbemi acknowledged the Anambra State government’s efforts in utilizing the Act to keep residents informed about governance, commending the state for its commitment to transparency.

“I understand that Anambra State government has been making use of Act, enabling Anambra people to know what the government is doing, the government must be commended for doing that.”

He encouraged all Nigerians to use the FoIA as a tool to monitor government activities and ensure accountability, reminding them of their right to participate in governance.

“I’m imploring everyone in the country to avail themselves of FoIA instrument to know the activities of the government and hold them accountable to the citizen. It is your right to know and participate in the governance of this great country,” he added.

Fagbemi also expressed appreciation to RoLAC and CTA for facilitating the town hall meeting, reiterating that the FoIA serves to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in the public sector, rather than being used as a tool for blackmail or political battles.

“We are also appreciating RoLAC through CTA for making this town hall meeting on FOI Act possible. Remember that the purpose of FOI Act is for transparency, accountability, openness and good governance in public sector. And not for blackmailing and fighting the government,” he concluded.