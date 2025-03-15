Tinubu Focused On Impacting The Lives Of Nigerians, Not 2027 Polls – Presidency

The Presidency has clarified that President Bola Tinubu is currently not preoccupied with the 2027 elections but is instead prioritising economic reforms to improve Nigerians’ lives.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, emphasised that the president remains focused on implementing long-term policies rather than engaging in political manoeuvring for the next election.

Sharing his thoughts on 𝕏, Dare highlighted Tinubu’s commitment to economic transformation, citing key improvements in financial indicators.

“We’ve seen our foreign reserves go up. We’ve seen inflation come down. We’ve seen our trade surplus go up. We’ve seen exports go up and imports drop.

“We’ve seen the investments that have been attracted—over $50 billion. We are seeing prices dropping. We have clear data, and you have a President that is clearly in the driver’s seat, and he has stayed the course of the decisions he has taken.

“And I think that the next election is not really in his view right now. It’s how to make sure that at the end of his first term, he can sit back and say, ‘I have impacted the lives of Nigerians. I have turned this economy around.’”

Dare’s remarks come amid growing political realignments, with efforts underway to establish a coalition that could challenge Tinubu in 2027.

Leading the charge is former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, whose recent defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has added fuel to speculations of a well-orchestrated plan to weaken Tinubu’s hold on power.

El-Rufai’s move, sources who spoke with Saturday Sun say, is part of a broader strategy to mobilize aggrieved APC elements into a formidable opposition bloc, with the SDP serving as the rallying platform.

Investigations have revealed that El-Rufai has initiated talks with key political figures, including former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, ex-APC National Chairmen, Abdullahi Adamu and John Odigie-Oyegun.