This Street Dance Is Negative And Too Low – Igbokwe Begs El-Rufai To Stay Silent

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has pleaded with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and his son to desist from making inflammatory statements.

Speaking via his Facebook page, Igbokwe commended the former governor for the efforts made towards placing the APC in power in the 2023 elections. He, however, condemned El-Rufai’s vituperations, insisting that they were too low for a politician of his calibre.

According to Igbokwe: “I want my good friend , HE El Rufai to stop all these not-too-good statements I see everyday. He is bigger than this. His sons should also maintain a grave silence at least for now.

“I am not unmindful of the risky efforts Malam made for APC to triumph in 2023. He drilled the deepest well for APC. However, this street dance is totally negative and consequently too low. I CALL HIM THE STORMY PETRELDazzol.”

Igbokwe’s reaction follows the former Kaduna Governor’s defection from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai defected after criticizing the APC’s failure to ensure internal democracy within the party.

Naija News reports that in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, El-Rufai also accused the APC government of deviating from its founding principles.

The former governor further alleged that positions in the present administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are now distributed based on favoritism rather than merit.