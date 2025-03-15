There Is A Time Limit To Nigerians’ Patience – Tomori To Tinubu

A former Vice Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Prof Oyewale Tomori, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure that its economic policies produce quick positive results that cushion the suffering and hardship of ordinary Nigerians.

Tomori made the call on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television.

He lamented that Nigerians have been patient enough in the last 22 months since the administration of President Tinubu introduced its twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange.

Tomori said, “We must not think of the immediate but long term. Where are we going? Where are all these economic policies leading us? Is it going to be better than what we have? If it is, then we need to be patient.

“There are measles spots of the good things they are doing. We must let those things continue and improve on them rather than say this government is not this, this government is not that.

“It is easy to destroy but it takes a long time to rebuild. It is easy to tell Nigerians: ‘Be patient, be patient’. We’ve been patient all along. I hope the government people are also listening that there is a time limit to patience.

“People must begin to see the effect of what you are doing and making a change in their lives, positive changes. When that happens, this government or any government will get the support of the people.”

He charged the government to address the issues of security and electricity and make the environment conducive for people to live and practice what they know.

The former VC also challenged state governments to rise to the occasion and be beneficial to the people.