PDP Governors Move To Take Over Party Affairs From Wike, Atiku, Give Damagum Ultimatum

The twelve governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform have initiated moves to reclaim their influence over the party’s day-to-day operations.

Naija News understands that the decision follows increasing agitation among party stakeholders for repositioning the PDP in response to ongoing political alignments and re-alignments in Nigeria.

At their first 2025 physical meeting in Asaba, Delta State, on January 31st, 2025, the governors concluded that the PDP’s interests would be better served if they took decisive action to reshape its leadership.

A party insider, speaking anonymously, disclosed to Vanguard that the governors agreed that removing the party from the grip of personality cults was essential.

The source said: “The governors were unanimous in their decision to salvage the party’s brand from the damage done by years of internal strife and the power tussle between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike.”

The governors reportedly warned Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, to align with the party’s majority interests or risk being removed.

“Even if the party decides to go into an alliance with others, it must do so from a position of strength,” the source added.

The governors made their stance clear in the communiqué issued after the meeting.

1. They insisted that the National Working Committee (NWC) swear in Sunday Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary in compliance with an Appeal Court ruling.

2. They endorsed the postponement of the South-South Zonal Congress, despite Wike’s allies already making arrangements for it.

A National Executive Committee (NEC) member, also speaking anonymously, said Wike’s decision to hold the controversial congress was a direct challenge to the governors, particularly those from the South-South.

The source said: “They waited to see how Damagum and the NWC would respond. Damagum’s rejection of the Calabar gathering, where Wike’s camp claimed to have elected Chief Dan Orbih as National Vice Chairman, sent a clear message.”

In response, the PDP leadership set up a seven-member caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the South-South region.

While inaugurating the South-South PDP Zonal Caretaker Committee on Thursday, Damagum dismissed Wike’s claim of a congress.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to make it clear that, as far as the PDP is concerned, no election has taken place in the South-South.

“The tenure of the zonal committee has expired, and we still have a few weeks before conducting new zonal congresses.

In the meantime, we found it necessary to set up this caretaker committee.”

Despite serving as Minister of the FCT in an APC-led government, Nyesom Wike remains a major political force within the PDP, particularly in the South-South.

His presence at the Calabar gathering drew significant attention, reinforcing his influence in the region.

A party stalwart familiar with the developments predicted that Wike and his supporters would not take the rejection of their congress lightly.

Meanwhile, a former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, praised the NWC’s recent actions, saying they signaled a positive step toward party recovery.

“I believe that with the few steps taken so far, one can sincerely hope that our party is on track to recovery.

“The caretaker committee set up to prepare for fresh congresses in the South-South is a step in the right direction,” he said.