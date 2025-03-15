Northern Political Forces Plot Against Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

Fresh indications have emerged that powerful northern political forces are actively working to unseat President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, with plans already in motion to rally opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source familiar with the developments told Saturday Sun that major northern political blocs—including the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the League of Northern Democrats, and traditional rulers across the region—are aligning to challenge Tinubu’s administration.

The growing opposition stems from what key northern leaders perceive as Tinubu’s bias against the region, particularly in appointments and project allocations.

“Whenever Mr. President makes appointments, out of 10, he gives eight to his Lagos boys—not even to the South-West as a whole. He only gives one to North-Central and the remaining one to other parts of the North,” the source alleged.

He further claimed that Tinubu is strategically using the North-Central as a buffer against the North while failing to adequately accommodate the South-South in governance.

“The South-South is also angry because they feel the Senate President is only serving his personal interests and not that of the region,” he added.

Additionally, the source revealed that traditional rulers in the North became discontented following Tinubu’s tax reforms, which they claim were implemented without adequate consultation or consideration for their concerns.

Religious Tensions And The Role Of Muslim Sects

Naija News reports that the source also cited growing resentment among key Islamic groups, accusing the President of adopting a “use and dump” strategy in his dealings with northern religious leaders.

“During the campaign, he reached out to everyone. But today, he only associates with the Izallah group, ignoring others,” the source claimed.

According to him, the Derika/Tijjaniyyah sect, which has the largest followership in Nigeria, feels sidelined by Tinubu’s administration.

“He is not utilizing his Vice President effectively. If he is not careful, he will lose Borno. He already lost Yobe in 2023, and Borno and Yobe usually vote in the same direction. Even Zamfara, which he won last time, is now at risk with a PDP governor in charge,” he added.

Further fueling the opposition is the return of former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, who previously stepped away from politics but is now reportedly considering joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP)—the same platform Nasir El-Rufai recently defected to.

The source also alleged that House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has been silent to avoid going against the northern political agenda.

“All these are part of the grand design to dislodge him. We are preparing to match him resources for resources, security for security. The North is consolidating, and Tinubu must brace himself for a fierce political battle in 2027,” the source warned.