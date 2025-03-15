‘Nigeria Will Lose A Lot If Niger Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso Do Not Get Their Leadership Right’ – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has asserted that Nigeria stands to lose a lot if Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso do not return to democratic rule.

Naija News reports that the three West African countries have been under military rule for the past few years after a military coup.

In an interview on the Arise Television programme, ‘Prime Time’, Musa said leadership failure in the three countries will directly impact Nigeria.

The CDS stated that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic must have a democratic system that will be able to assist them in taking decisions that will help the country.

He said, “Like I said, we have issues of poverty in West Africa, a lot of issues with governance, challenges with Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso. They are taking a lot of heat, and that is because the areas are large, there is a lot of poverty within those areas, climate change is one major issue on ground, and lack of political will is causing these issues.

“And those are the things trying to pour into Nigeria. Whatever effort we are making, as long as these things are there, it is going to be a challenge.

“The truth about it is that, especially for these three countries, it is important that they get their leadership right, and then they are able to do a lot. And, that is why for us in Nigeria, we have a lot to lose if they do not get it right —they must have a democratic system that will be able to assist them in taking decisions that will help the country.”