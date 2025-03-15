Nigeria, S/Africa Exempted As Trump Plans Travel Ban On 43 Countries [Full List]

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a travel ban on 43 countries as part of his administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.

According to a Reuters report on Saturday, the proposal was outlined in an internal memo, with officials confirming that the list is still under review.

The memo classifies the countries into three categories—red, orange, and yellow—based on the level of restrictions to be imposed. However, the list has not yet received final approval from the administration.

Countries Affected by the Travel Ban

While several African nations are included in the proposed restrictions, major economic powers like Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, and Egypt have been left out.

Red Group (Total Ban – 11 Countries)

Nationals from these countries would be completely barred from entering the United States:

Afghanistan

Iran

Sudan

Syria

Libya

Cuba

Bhutan

Venezuela

North Korea

Yemen

Somalia

Orange Group (Severe Visa Restrictions – 10 Countries)

Visas for citizens of these countries would be sharply restricted:

Russia

Belarus

Myanmar

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Pakistan

Laos

Turkmenistan

Haiti

Eritrea

Yellow Group (60-Day Review Period – 22 Countries)

Countries in this category have 60 days to address concerns raised by the US government. These nations include:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

Uncertainty Over the Final List

The New York Times was the first to report on the list of affected countries, but US officials have indicated that modifications may still be made before the policy is finalized.

One official told Reuters that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and other senior administration officials have yet to approve the final list.

This proposed travel ban is part of Trump’s renewed immigration policies, which he launched at the beginning of his second term in January.