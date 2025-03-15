Nigeria News
Nigeria, S/Africa Exempted As Trump Plans Travel Ban On 43 Countries [Full List]
United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a travel ban on 43 countries as part of his administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.
According to a Reuters report on Saturday, the proposal was outlined in an internal memo, with officials confirming that the list is still under review.
The memo classifies the countries into three categories—red, orange, and yellow—based on the level of restrictions to be imposed. However, the list has not yet received final approval from the administration.
Countries Affected by the Travel Ban
While several African nations are included in the proposed restrictions, major economic powers like Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, and Egypt have been left out.
Red Group (Total Ban – 11 Countries)
Nationals from these countries would be completely barred from entering the United States:
Afghanistan
Iran
Sudan
Syria
Libya
Cuba
Bhutan
Venezuela
North Korea
Yemen
Somalia
Orange Group (Severe Visa Restrictions – 10 Countries)
Visas for citizens of these countries would be sharply restricted:
Russia
Belarus
Myanmar
Sierra Leone
South Sudan
Pakistan
Laos
Turkmenistan
Haiti
Eritrea
Yellow Group (60-Day Review Period – 22 Countries)
Countries in this category have 60 days to address concerns raised by the US government. These nations include:
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Chad
Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Liberia
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
São Tomé and Príncipe
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
Uncertainty Over the Final List
The New York Times was the first to report on the list of affected countries, but US officials have indicated that modifications may still be made before the policy is finalized.
One official told Reuters that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and other senior administration officials have yet to approve the final list.
This proposed travel ban is part of Trump’s renewed immigration policies, which he launched at the beginning of his second term in January.