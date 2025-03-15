‘Look At What Bad Advice Is Doing To You’ – Wike Mocks Fubara

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has mocked his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, saying there is no sign he will succeed as governor.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Saturday while addressing a large crowd of his supporters in Rivers state.

The former governor claimed that Fubara had surrounded himself with those who wanted to be governor but turned them down because they did not mean well for the state.

Wike further asserted that Fubara was already 2-0 down, alluding to the Supreme Court ruling that mandated him to re-present the 2025 budget to the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 lawmakers and reconduct the local government polls in the state.

He said, “You [Fubara] surrounded yourself with people who wanted to be governor, whom I said ‘no, these people don’t mean well for Rivers State.’

“They are the ones surrounding you, giving you advice. Do you think you will succeed?

“They will give bad advice, and look at what bad advice is doing to you. You are already down 2-0, and there’s more to come.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, has cautioned that Governor Fubara’s calm and peaceful approach to governance should not be mistaken for weakness.

Naija News reports that Danagogo issued the warning amid growing criticisms from political opponents, particularly Wike.

Critics had attacked Danagogo over his role in Fubara’s administration, particularly regarding a letter he signed inviting lawmakers for a meeting with the Governor.

Wike dismissed the letter as “useless”, triggering further debate over the SSG’s role in the ongoing political crisis.

However, speaking with journalists during the commissioning of Okrika Grammar School in Okrika, Danagogo defended his actions, stating that there was nothing wrong with the letter.

Danagogo, a lawyer from the Kalabari region and a former SSG during Wike’s second tenure as governor, stressed that he had performed similar duties under the previous administration.

The Rivers SSG commended Governor Fubara’s restraint despite repeated provocations, particularly the recent incident where the state assembly complex was locked, preventing him from presenting the 2025 budget.