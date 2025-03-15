Just In: ‘Thank You For Swiftly Clearing The Air’ – APC Commends Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for is loyalty to the governing party.

Naija News recalls that Buhari had in a recent statement restated his total loyalty to the ruling APC. He made the statement hours after former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed that the former president gave him his blessing before he (El-Rufai) dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC applauded Buhari for swiftly clearing the air and putting distance to efforts by certain individuals to tacitly associate him with their political choices.

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) greets and commends former President Muhammadu Buhari for his solid reaffirmation of loyalty to our great party.

“In a statement of Thursday, March 13, 2025, the former President stated: ‘I am an APC member, and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.

“We applaud the former President Buhari for swiftly clearing the air and putting distance to efforts by certain individuals to tacitly associate him with their nonplussed political choices.

“The former President’s unalloyed loyalty to our great party, the platform on which he was twice elected as President, has further reinforced his reputation of astute integrity and dignified elder statesman.

“We urged our teeming members to emulate President Buhari’s worthy example of loyalty and commitment to our great party.“