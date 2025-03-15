Jandor Met With Tinubu To Inform Him That He Has Accomplished His Mission In Our Party – PDP

The Deputy Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tai Benedict, has accused the 2023 governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, of dividing the party.

His assertion comes after Adediran visited President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Jandor announced his resignation from the PDP, citing persistent anti-party activities, internal sabotage, and a lack of discipline within the party.

However, in an interview with Punch, Benedict said Jandor was the major challenge of the party.

He stated that Adediran’s exit from the PDP had ended the party’s problems.

“He (Adediran) came to destroy the party. His candidature destroyed the party more than ever before. He bought everything from the national to the state. Those who supported him in the party have realised their mistakes. Adediran’s departure from the party signified the end of the party’s problems,” Benedict explained.

He noted, “When he (Adediran) came, I personally told them he is from All Progressives Congress, I am vindicated now. He is never a strong person in the party. We have never had it so poorly in governorship elections in Lagos state.

“Losing a member of the party is not good enough, but if it is a double-edged sword, it is better for us to lose a bad package than to still want to keep it. It is better for the party to lose Jandor than anything else.”

When asked about his visit to the villa, Benedict said there was no party Tinubu had no influence on.

He stated, “He (Adediran) went to meet President Tinubu maybe to inform him that he has accomplished his mission in PDP. He was a missionary in the PDP.

“He disorganised the party. It has never happened like this before in our party. There is no party where the President does not have his imprint. May God help us in this country.”