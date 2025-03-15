‘It Is A Sad Development’ – Crisis Deepens As Rivers Assembly Adjourns Indefinitely

The crisis in Rivers State has taken a new turn as the Rivers State House of Assembly has adjourned indefinitely.

Naija News reports that this development came on Friday, just as Governor Siminalayi Fubara was preparing to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to lawmakers on March 19, 2025.

After passing three bills, the legislators announced that they had adjourned sine die (indefinitely).

Governor Fubara had previously written to the House, notifying them of his intention to re-present the 2025 budget for consideration and approval.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025, and personally signed by the governor, he addressed Speaker Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, stating his plan to present the budget on March 19 or any other date deemed appropriate by the House within the month.

According to him, the decision to re-present the budget aligns with the Supreme Court judgment and the lawmakers’ request for resubmission.

Before the indefinite adjournment, the lawmakers passed three bills:

Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill – A law granting the Assembly powers, privileges, and immunity to carry out legislative duties. It was referred to the House Committee on Rules and Business.

Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Bill – A law repealing the RSIEC Law No. 2 of 2018 and re-enacting it to redefine the establishment, composition, and functions of the commission. It was sent to the House Committee on Commissions and Agencies.

Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025 – A law repealing existing local government laws from 2018, 2023, and 2024, replacing them with a new framework. It was committed to the House Committee on Local Government.

Commenting on the indefinite adjournment, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, described the situation as troubling.

He told Leadership: “It is a sad development because we are trying to cease the impending dangers of paying salaries, wages, and pensions of civil servants and then the dangers of serving the entire state. The House of Assembly people are not working in line with our thoughts. It is a very disturbing development.”

However, he expressed optimism that the lawmakers would reconvene to pass the 2025 Appropriation Bill, ensuring that federal allocations to the state are not stalled.

Meanwhile, the factional spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Hon. Chibike Ikenga, clarified that an indefinite adjournment does not prevent the House from reconvening when necessary.

Speaking to Leadership, he said: “It is not correct to say that they didn’t give the governor any opportunity. When the House of Assembly say they have adjourned sine die, it does not mean that they cannot even reconvene today as well if the need arises.

“So, people misunderstand that adjournment. If there is urgency, they can even reconvene today; they can even reconvene tomorrow as the case may be. So, that is how it is; it is not a challenge.”