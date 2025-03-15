I Am Not A Religious Bigot, My Wife Is A Pastor In RCCG – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has stated that he has no religious bias towards Christians, adding that his wife is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Tinubu stated this on Friday while receiving the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President promised not to shut his doors to the bishop demands.

“This insecurity, everyone is affected, Christians, Muslims alike. I have no religious bias; I won’t be a bigot. My wife is a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church,” Onanuga said.

“But we have to think of our country; this country must develop and must stand beyond religious bigotry. And I’m here open to you, ready to listen. We’ve been together for some time. We have an open-door policy. I will not shut my door, he added.

The President assured Nigerians of hope, reiterating his commitment to running a government that listens to the needs of Nigerians.

He told the bishops that he made a tough decision upon assuming office in 2023 by removing subsidy on petroleum products.

He stressed the competition among operators in the petroleum sector, the bountiful harvest enjoyed by farmers, and the lower prices of commodities, adding that investments are flowing into the country.

“Yes, removing the fuel subsidy was hard, tough for me, but it’s a hard choice that Nigeria must face. We are not going to bankrupt our country.

“There is hope; people are coming in to invest. They are saying good things about Nigeria. I am very proud of that. What seems to be a very difficult beginning is now showing us hope. And we are not half-time yet. I’m happy to see this period alive and healthy, and I am thankful to all of you for your prayers,” he stated.

The President also decried the situation in the country, lamenting that it affects everyone including Christians and Muslims.

He stated that the security agencies were already curtailing the nation’s insecurity, stressing that adherents of all religions felt the impact of the efforts.