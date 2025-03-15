Harvest Group’s Adaoha Ugo-Ngadi Wins Outstanding Women In Trade Award At Africa Trade Conference In South Africa

The Group Managing Director of Harvest Group of Companies Limited, The Very Reverend Adaoha Ugo-Ngadi, has been honoured with the Outstanding Women in Trade Award at the inaugural Africa Trade Conference held on March 12, 2025, at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, South Africa.

The event was powered by Access Bank Plc, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions noted for its innovative banking solutions.

The award recognises Ugo-Ngadi’s remarkable contributions to trade, business innovation, and economic empowerment initiatives across Africa.

The conference, themed “Empowering Africa: Through Trade, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth,” brought together importers, exporters, multinationals, regional and local corporates, SMEs, industry experts, and stakeholders to explore solutions for enhancing trade and driving sustainable growth on the continent.

In her acceptance speech, Ugo-Ngadi expressed deep gratitude, dedicating the award to her team at Harvest Group and acknowledging their role in the company’s success.

“This honor is not just a recognition of our company’s achievements but a celebration of the passion, perseverance, and shared vision that drive us forward every day,” she said.

Ugo-Ngadi highlighted that Harvest Group’s success was built on a commitment to excellence as a continuous pursuit, praising her team’s dedication and resilience.

“Every challenge you have faced, every late night, every breakthrough—it all leads to moments like this. Let this recognition serve as a reminder that our work matters, that our impact is real, and that together, we can achieve even greater heights,” she added.

Ugo-Ngadi also extended gratitude to Access Bank for its partnership, crediting the institution for its support and shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic empowerment.

“Your unwavering support and belief in our vision have been instrumental in our growth. We cherish our partnership and look forward to continuing our shared journey,” she said.

Ugo-Ngadi’s recognition comes at a crucial moment as African business leaders gathered at the conference to address challenges and opportunities in advancing trade and economic development across the continent.

Her leadership at Harvest Group was seen as a model for driving impactful trade practices and fostering economic growth.

“As we celebrate this moment, let us remember that excellence is not a single achievement but a way of life. I salute the women who fight every day for progress and the men who support this fight. Together, we are reshaping Africa’s future,” she stated.

The Africa Trade Conference aims to foster collaboration and innovation among stakeholders to create sustainable growth and strengthen Africa’s trade networks.

Ugo-Ngadi’s award underscores the critical role of women leaders in shaping the continent’s economic landscape.

The award was received on her behalf by Dr Chigozie Nwachukwu, Sector Head, Medical Services, and Mrs Chinwendu Gozie-Nwachukwu, Finance Manager, both of the Harvest Group.