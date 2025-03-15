Genk Coach Happy With Tolu Arokodare’s First Call-up To Super Eagles

Genk manager, Thorsten Fink, has expressed enthusiasm regarding Tolu Arokodare’s first call-up to Nigeria’s national team.

Tolu Arokodare has been selected for the 23-man Super Eagles squad competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, as announced by head coach Eric Chelle.

The 24-year-old striker has been in remarkable form this season, netting 16 goals in 29 league appearances for the Smurfs. Fink believes this international recognition will further enhance Arokodare’s performance as he pushes through the remainder of the season.

“It is a country that has a wealth of talented strikers,” Fink noted, as reported by HLN. “This call-up highlights that Tolu is performing at a high level and is putting in significant effort, as indicated by his performance data.

“I hope this opportunity motivates him to excel in the final stretch of the season. Sixteen goals is an impressive achievement, but certainly, we look forward to seeing more.”

Arokodare is set to take the field for Genk as they face Union Saint-Gilloise at the Cegeka Arena at 8:45 p.m. tonight, March 15.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will travel with his backroom staff to Kigali this Sunday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda. Sources indicate that Chelle and his team will fly from Abuja to Kigali on Ethiopian Airlines, where they will open training camps in preparation for the match.

Chelle has announced a 23-man squad for both the match against Rwanda and the subsequent fixture against Zimbabwe (March 25).

The Super Eagles are scheduled to clash with the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali next Friday, March 21, seeking their first victory in the qualifying series after securing three points from four games, placing them fifth in Group C.