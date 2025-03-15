Fubara’s Calmness Not Weakness – Rivers SSG

The Secretary to the Government of Rivers State (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, has cautioned that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s calm and peaceful approach to governance should not be mistaken for weakness.

Naija News reports that Danagogo issued the warning amid growing criticisms from political opponents, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Critics had attacked Danagogo over his role in Fubara’s administration, particularly regarding a letter he signed inviting lawmakers for a meeting with the Governor.

Wike dismissed the letter as “useless”, triggering further debate over the SSG’s role in the ongoing political crisis.

However, speaking with journalists during the commissioning of Okrika Grammar School in Okrika, Danagogo defended his actions, stating that there was nothing wrong with the letter.

“An SSG writing a letter for an informal meeting is not out of place. It is part of my official responsibilities, and this is not the first time it has happened,” he clarified.

Danagogo, a lawyer from the Kalabari region and a former SSG during Wike’s second tenure as governor, stressed that he had performed similar duties under the previous administration.

The Rivers SSG commended Governor Fubara’s restraint despite repeated provocations, particularly the recent incident where the state assembly complex was locked, preventing him from presenting the 2025 budget.

“Some past governors in similar situations might have resorted to drastic measures, but Governor Fubara has chosen to maintain order and peace,” Danagogo said.

He emphasized that the Governor’s decision to avoid escalating tensions was rooted in his commitment to the welfare of Rivers people.