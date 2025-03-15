‘Fubara Is Not Ijaw Man, Let Nobody Deceive You’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the Rivers State Governor, Similayi Fubara, is not an Ijaw man.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known while addressing Kalabari people at a reception organized for him on Saturday.

Recall that Wike had, in a media paley in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, claimed that an Ijaw man would not have become governor in Rivers State without his support, talking about Fubara.

However, speaking to the Kalabaris on Saturday, Wike clarified that Fubara is not Ijaw and that people should not be deceived.

He said, “Let nobody deceive you that the governor is Ijaw; he is not. All of you are Ijaw; are you benefiting? Politics is interest.

“We must come up to say people must not behave and treat people, used and dump them and then you say it’s politics. That politics has to stop.”

Meanwhile, a former Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Uwemedimo Nwoko, has weighed in on the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, stating that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no choice but to obey the Supreme Court judgment regarding the crisis.

Nwoko, while speaking with Vanguard on Friday, described President Bola Tinubu’s directive to PANDEF leaders to advise Fubara on compliance as unnecessary, arguing that the governor has never shown any intention to disobey the court ruling.

“For me, the advice that Fubara should implement the Supreme Court judgment is unnecessary because Fubara does not have a choice. But for the President to advise so, he is talking as a father of the country, as somebody who wants to show that he is interested in respect for the rule of law,” Nwoko stated.