Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Catholic Bishops In Aso Rock Emerge

President Bola Tinubu has reassured the nation of better days ahead, affirming his administration’s commitment to listening to the needs of the people and implementing policies for sustainable growth.

Speaking on Friday while receiving members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu defended his decision to remove the fuel subsidy, describing it as a tough but necessary step to prevent Nigeria from financial collapse.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President explained that the reforms, though painful, were already yielding positive results.

“Yes, removing the fuel subsidy was hard, tough for me, but it was a choice that Nigeria had to face. We are not going to bankrupt our country,” he said.

According to Tinubu, the reforms have led to increased competition in the petroleum sector, improved agricultural yields, and a decline in commodity prices, signaling a gradual economic recovery.

“There is hope; people are coming in to invest. They are saying good things about Nigeria. I am very proud of that. What seemed like a very difficult beginning is now showing us hope. And we are not even at half-time yet. I am happy to see this period alive and healthy, and I am thankful to all of you for your prayers,” he added.

Addressing the nation’s security concerns, Naija News reports that Tinubu acknowledged the challenges affecting all Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, stressing that security agencies were making significant progress in curbing threats.

“This insecurity affects everyone—Christians, Muslims alike. I have no religious bias; I won’t be a bigot. My wife is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church,” he stated.

The President emphasized the need for national unity beyond religious and ethnic divisions, saying, “This country must develop and must stand beyond religious bigotry. And I’m here, open to you, ready to listen.”

Tinubu expressed gratitude to religious leaders for their continued prayers and support, noting that the country is already experiencing renewed optimism.

He reiterated that Nigeria’s economic outlook is improving, citing increased foreign investments, stabilizing fuel supply, and boosting agricultural production.

“We are witnessing a better deal, and there is renewed hope,” the President assured.