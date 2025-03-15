‘Buy A House Worth ₦50 Million For Your Ailing Father, He Is Not Asking For Much’ – Family Tells Asaka

The family of the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, has pleaded with him to take responsibility for his ailing father, Fatai Odunsi, and alleged daughter, Zeenat.

Naija News reports that in a viral video, Odunsi said he was suffering from a stroke and appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Odunsi claimed that Asake had abandoned him, stating that the last time they saw each other was in March 2022, when his illness began.

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Asake said one cannot please the world while addressing the situation through a Yoruba song.

The singer claimed his father was attempting to manipulate him despite his past generosity.

In a video which made rounds online on Saturday, March 15, 2025, the family, speaking through a female representative, urged Asake to buy a house worth ₦40 or ₦50 million for his ailing father.

The family also claimed Asake abandoned his alleged 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat, adding that her mother has agreed to a DNA test.

The family said, “I’m begging you, Asake; you’ll grow old one day, so please take care of your father. Asake needs to come and do what is required. Even if Nigerians contributed N10 billion to Mr Odunsi, Asake’s N1 million would make him happier than he is today. The Quran says we will reap whatever we sow in this life. Ololade, Mr Money, we want you to continue growing, and God will keep blessing you. May God also help you to support your father.

“I won’t go into your mother’s issue, but you must do the right thing and care for your father. In Isale Eko, you can find a house worth N40 million or N50 million. You could buy one for your father so he can live off the rent if you don’t want to provide for him directly.

“If you don’t want to take care of him, at least buy a house worth N50 million in his name, and he will survive on the rent. He’s not asking for much.

“Also, if you are in doubt about Zeenat, the mother has agreed to a DNA test.”