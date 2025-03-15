Breaking: Wike Speaks On Running Rivers Assembly, His ‘Sin’ Against Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will not interfere with the activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly, insisting that lawmakers should be allowed to perform their constitutional duties without hindrance.

Wike, who spoke on Saturday during a Thanksgiving/Civic Reception in Abalama, Asari-Toru Local Government Area, criticised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for allegedly mishandling the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Some Ijaw stakeholders organised the event under the aegis of New Associates Kalabari in honour of the former Rivers governor.

Naija News reports that Wike accused Fubara of ignoring his advice, stating that the governor had chosen to align with people who are “natural ingrates.”

“I told the governor that all these things you are seeing are not good for you to face this crisis. But they told him, ‘You’re Governor, you have money.’ I agree. But money is not everything. All these people don’t have anything to offer. See where we are now. How far?” he said.

The former Rivers governor recalled that during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, Fubara initially declined to run, pushing for his then-Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, to emerge as the party’s candidate.

He said his only “sin” was advising Fubara to take care of those who helped him become governor.

“What did we do wrong? We said all the council chairmen suffered. All the Assemblymen suffered. National Assembly members suffered for you to become governor. Therefore, don’t abandon them. That was the only offence I committed,” he said.

Wike lambasted the governor for withholding the salaries and allowances of Martin Amaewhule-led 27 lawmakers, stating that it was an ill-advised move that has now backfired.

“They told you to seize Assembly members’ salaries and allowances for more than one year. These people have no income to pay their children’s school fees or feed their families, and you were jubilating. People were encouraging you, and you thought nothing would happen. Now, something has happened,” he stated.

Wike also took a swipe at the governor, claiming that most of the ongoing projects in Rivers State, including the Ring Road, were initiated by his administration.

“Many of the projects you see now were started by me and handed over to him. Let him mention just one that he initiated,” Wike challenged.

He dismissed the verbal attacks directed at him, stating that insults do not affect him.

“You can abuse me as much as you want. Let me tell you, I have never bothered myself because abuse does not kill anybody. What is important is the result. Who has High Blood Pressure now? Not them? We, we dey sit down dey enjoy. They have high blood pressure,” Wike mocked.

Reaffirming his stance on the legislative impasse, Wike stated that the Rivers House of Assembly must be allowed to function without intimidation.

He added, “Let me tell you, I’m not going to stop the Assembly from performing their constitutional duty. The Assembly should be allowed to perform its constitutional duty. People who love peace don’t threaten people.

“The Assembly should do their work. Whatever they deem necessary that is constitutional, they should do. I will not stop anybody from carrying out his or her powers. I will not do that.”