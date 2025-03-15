Angry Ijaw Women Destroy Wike’s Billboards In Kalabari Protest

Angry Ijaw women of Kalabari extraction, on Saturday, vandalised billboards bearing the image of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in protest against his visit to the area.

The massive billboards, erected at the junction leading to Abalama, were part of preparations for a grand reception organised in Wike’s honour by Ijaw stakeholders under the platform of NEW Associates.

However, the event faced fierce resistance from Kalabari traditional rulers and local women, who had earlier opposed a scheduled Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Eastern Zone meeting at the same venue.

In the early hours of Saturday, hundreds of women, dressed in black attire with white scarves, stormed the roads leading to Abalama, vowing to block Wike’s entry into the community.

The women barricaded the roads and tore down billboards bearing Wike’s images while chanting protest slogans. Some placards they carried read, “Kalabari, take your stand now!” “Wike, what do you want in Kalabari land?”

Security operatives accompanying the FCT Minister were forced to disperse the protesters, clearing the barricades to allow Wike’s convoy into the town.

Despite the protests, the grand reception proceeded as planned. The Chairman of the Publicity Committee for the event, Enemi Alabo George, described Wike as a “friend of the Kalabari kingdom” and said that local chiefs, leaders, women, and youths were excited about his visit.

“This event was arranged as a thanksgiving service and a grand civic reception in honour of the former governor for his contributions to the Kalabari Kingdom,” George stated.

Wike’s visit to Kalabari comes amid heightened political tensions between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who is of Ijaw descent. The ongoing rift between the two politicians has sparked concerns over the stability of Rivers State’s political landscape.