Akpabio To Temporarily Step Down As Part Of Alleged Plan To Suspend Natasha Indefinitely

A report has claimed that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, plans to step down in the coming week over the sexual harassment allegation against him.

According to Sahara Reporters, this is a plot to allow the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions (SCEPPP) to officially clear him and land a heavier blow on embattled Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senate Committee, after clearing Akpabio, is expected to recommend an “indefinite suspension” on Akpoti-Uduaghan,

According to the sources, both Natasha and Akpabio will, in the coming week, appear before the senate committee in a bid to make the Senate president “fulfil all righteousness.”

Senator Neda Imasuen’s committee will conduct the investigation, while the alleged plan involves presenting Akpabio as “officially innocent” of all allegations and suspending Senator Natasha for the remaining part of her tenure.

Senator Ireti Kingibe’s recent statement supporting the investigation and Senator Onyekachi Nweboyin’s Channels TV interview are reportedly part of the orchestrated plan to perfect the suspension plot.

“The plan currently being orchestrated is to suspend Senator Natasha till the end of the tenure. The report of the panel is currently being prepared and the panel is just to formalise the process.

“Akpabio will announce that he is stepping down for investigation to face the panel and after few hours, the panel will come up with a report that he is innocent and Senator Natasha will be suspended indefinitely till 2027 when her tenure ends. They want to send her away,” one of the top sources revealed.