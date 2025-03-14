UN Acknowledges Petition Demanding Evidence From Sen Natasha Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The United Nations (UN) has promised to take into account a petition filed by supporters of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, demanding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha, to provide evidence of sexual harassment.

The Representative of the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Adwoa Kufuor, gave the assurance when supporters of the former Akwa Ibom State governor visited the UN building on Friday, in Abuja.

Kufuor said: “Thank you for bringing to us this petition. We will take note of it.”

Earlier, Coordinator of Women For Change Vanguard, Irene Imoh who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the motive of the protest was for Akpoti-Uduagha to present evidence of sexual harassment, adding that it was not enough for her to allege.

According to Imoh, if the embattled lawmaker could present concrete evidence, it would help more women to speak up and be taken seriously, whenever they raise the alarm of molestation or sexual harassment.

Imoh said: “We gather here today at the esteemed UN House to express our support for His Excellency, the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Obong Akpabio.

“Over the past few weeks, he has faced significant reputational damage due to unsubstantiated allegations of sexual harassment made by his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“As we stand at a critical juncture in our fight against sexual, the issue of accountability in discussions surrounding sexual misconduct, the allegations made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senator Akpabio raise serious concerns that necessitate thorough scrutiny.

“It is important to remember that in any allegation of misconduct, the burden of proof lies with the accuser. If Senator Natasha claims to have been a victim of sexual harassment, we urge her to come forth with credible evidence to support her accusations. The gravity of such claims demands accountability.

“We are particularly troubled by the growing trend of misusing the #BelieveAllWomen mantra, which can inadvertently shield unfounded accusations against men.

This is not the first time Senator Natasha has made serious allegations against a prominent figure. Such actions risk becoming a weapon she wields against men in power, undermining the core principles of our fight against sexual violence.

“As mothers and members of the Women for Change Vanguard, we are acutely aware of the implications of false accusations. Such claims not only harm the accused but also diminish the experiences of genuine survivors.

“We call on Senator Natasha to provide concrete evidence of her claims against Senator Godswill Akpabio. Should credible evidence be presented, we will stand our commitment to ensuring that justice is served.

“Our peaceful protest today is not merely about demanding justice; it is also about holding both parties accountable. Senator Akpabio must have the opportunity to clear his name, while Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must evidence that she was sexually abused.”