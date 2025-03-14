Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 14th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 14th March, 2025

The presidency has labelled former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a man who is jealous of the achievements of President Bola Tinubu for doing what he failed to do as the leader of Nigeria.

The presidency, in a statement released via X on Thursday by Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said Obasanjo fancies himself as a self-righteous man who understands all the problems of Nigeria and knows the solution.

He, however, criticized Obasanjo and accused him of failing to address the needs of the country when he had the opportunity to do so but instead chose to waste the nation’s resources.

Naija News reports that the position of the presidency follows Obasanjo’s recent open criticism of President Tinubu’s ₦15.6 trillion spent on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project.

Obasanjo described the project as a misplaced priority.

In chapter six of his new book, ‘Nigeria: Past and Future’ unveiled to mark his 88th birthday last week, Obasanjo described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project as wasteful, corrupt and a misplaced priority.

In response, the presidency said President Tinubu would not be distracted, adding that Obasanjo must explain to Nigerians why he failed to transform Nigeria into a proper country during his time in power despite the abundance of resources at his disposal.

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has stated that his meeting with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was part of a broader discussion on addressing the country’s challenges.

Naija News reports that the meeting between the duo was held at the Ramat House in Bauchi State.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Peter Obi said his discussion with Governor Bala was focused on Nigerians.

On his part, Bala Mohammed affirmed that their collaboration transcends party lines, religious affiliations, and geopolitical interests for the betterment of Nigeria, unlike the current government that thrives on division.

Peter Obi’s visit signals a growing political alliance among opposition figures, focusing on economic recovery, national unity, and leadership accountability ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging Nigerians to address him as one.

Naija News reports that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had disclosed that he got Buhari’s approval before dumping the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he would not leave a party that helped him secure two terms as president.

According to Buhari, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has accused private jet operators in the country of depriving the government of due revenue for about fifty years.

He also accused the operators of posing significant security risks due to their illegal operations.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made the allegation while speaking at the 2025 ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, some of the operators use their aircraft for illegal or unauthorized charter operations. He added that they also deny the government substantial revenue by registering for Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) licenses—which are meant for personal or corporate use—while secretly using their aircraft for commercial charter services.

The Minister explained that these are some of the issues met on the ground when he came on board, and some people even warned him to turn a blind eye because those involved are the high and mighty in Nigeria.

Keyamo, however, disclosed that he is committed to reversing the illegal activities and abuse of licenses, as a panel has been set up to review the situation and make recommendations to restore sanity in the sector.

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has declared that the zonal congress conducted by some party members in the South-South cannot stand.

Naija News reports that Damagum made this assertion on Thursday at the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee at the PDP headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

His remarks came in response to the congress conducted in Cross River State by party members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and led by Dan Orbih. Wike had insisted that the congress was the only valid one in the zone.

However, Damagum dismissed this claim, stating that the tenure of the previous zonal committee had expired, necessitating a caretaker committee before any valid congress could be held.

Damagum urged members of the newly inaugurated caretaker committee to be neutral in their duties and ensure a transparent process leading to the election of a new executive committee for the zone.

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, deliberated on and adopted four significant tax reform bills after a thorough clause-by-clause review at the Committee of the Whole, presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Naija News understands that with the approval secured, the bills are now set for a third reading on the next legislative day before final passage.

According to Daily Trust, most of the contentious provisions that had previously sparked debate were resolved by the committee overseeing the reports, ensuring a smooth adoption process.

One of the key clauses considered and adopted was the Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution formula, which now follows a structure of 50% based on equality, 20% on population, and 30% on consumption—an approach initially suggested by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The House also dismissed the proposal for a gradual increase in VAT rates, opting instead to maintain the existing 7.5% rate.

Additionally, lawmakers voted to remove the term “ecclesiastical” from one of the clauses, replacing it with “religious” to avoid controversy.

Another critical decision was the approval of continuous funding for agencies such as TETFUND, NASENI, and NITDA through development levies.

The contentious clause on inheritance tax was also adjusted, clarifying that inheritance acquired before dissolution cannot be taxed.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has confirmed the arrest of his top ally and former Commissioner, Jafaru Sani.

El-Rufai, in a statement on Thursday, said Sani was abducted in Kaduna by police officers acting on the directive of Governor Uba Sani.

He added that Jafaru has been remanded in prison by a Magistrate without any police first information report or charges.

Naija News had earlier reported the arrest of Sani by the Police days after he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), just like his political mentor.

Giving further details of the arrest, El-Rufai, who described the incident as an abduction, said Sani was arrested because he dumped the APC for SDP.

The former Governor who accused the Kaduna State judiciary of compromise, said it is not the first time his allies would be arrested in such manner, adding that the activities of the state judiciary are a source of concern.

An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 6 on Thursday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Naija News gathered that the arrest order was issued following a criminal defamation case brought against VDM by renowned gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

In his ruling, Magistrate Emmanuel Iyana directed the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and produce VDM in court to answer to the allegations leveled against him by Chinwo.

The court noted that the defendant failed to honor a summons issued on March 5, which required him to appear before the court.

Despite efforts by VDM’s counsel, Deji Adeyanju, to prevent his arrest, the court refused to vacate the order. Adeyanju had pleaded with the magistrate to allow him to personally produce his client at the next adjourned date, but his request was denied.

Nollywood legend, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly called Aki, has said he wanted to commit suicide because of his height challenge.

Naija News reports that Aki said he turned out better because of education, as his height limited what he could do.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ikedieze recalled he was insulted and taunted by his peers. He, however, acknowledged his mother’s role in his life.

UEFA has officially addressed the ongoing controversy regarding Julián Álvarez’s disallowed penalty during the highly publicized Champions League encounter between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, confirming that the Argentine striker inadvertently made a double touch before successfully converting his penalty kick.

The controversy erupted after Julián Álvarez’s penalty was ruled out, prompting UEFA to announce initiatives aimed at reviewing the existing regulations surrounding double-touch penalties.

This decision follows Atlético Madrid’s formal request for clarification on a situation that played a pivotal role in their abrupt elimination from the prestigious tournament.

In a detailed statement released on Thursday, UEFA disclosed that Atlético Madrid sought clarification on the incident which ultimately led to the disallowance of Álvarez’s penalty at a critical juncture late in the match.

UEFA’s assessment, corroborated by video analysis, confirmed that Álvarez made inadvertent contact with the ball using his non-kicking foot just before striking it, thereby constituting a breach of Law 14.1 of the Laws of the Game.

