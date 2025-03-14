‘Tinubu Will Be Removed From Power, SDP Will Produce Next President’ – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has claimed the party will produce the next president of the country.

Naija News reports that Adebayo’s statement comes just a few days after the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, joined the SDP.

While fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Friday, Adebayo expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will be removed from power in 2027.

The former presidential candidate also described El-Rufai as a hard-working and patriotic Nigerian, adding that the ex-governor is very effective in an area with no effective people in government.

He said, “The reason why I welcome El-Rufai to my party is that I see him as a patriotic Nigerian, hard working, very effective in an area where we don’t have effective people in government, that’s all.

“Tinubu is going to be removed from power, that one is sure, and there will be an SDP president.

“As a coalition and all of that, it is not inside our party. Maybe it’s people that are having discussion outside, and after having their discussion, they feel that they can come to the SDP and try to work within the SDP. But in SDP, we are following our program as before.

“We knew that when they were ganging up and going to Chatham House they will not last. We knew that when they started sharing the spoil of office, they will be scattered. We knew that the programs that all of them had will not work for the people out there, they will lose popularity.

“So we started preparing our party. We have no crisis and started managing our party. When they were offering position we didn’t want to join them. We remained where we are, keep talking to the people. Many more will join us as the year goes by”.