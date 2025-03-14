Tinubu Must Call Wike To Order, He Is Trying To Provoke Ijaw People – INC

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against making provocative statements against the ethnic group.

The INC, in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, INC, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, said it has taken note of comments by Wike in which he described them as a minority of minorities in Rivers and other South South States except Bayelsa.

It, however, told Wike to focus on his ministerial job rather than attempt to provoke the Ijaw people.

While contering the FCT Minister’s position, Oyakemeagbegha said Ijaw people are the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, with over 40 million people, and the oldest tribe in Nigeria, as documented in history.

”We will maintain peace and stability as we call on President Tinubu to caution him and redirect his focus to his ministerial duties.

“The INC remains committed to preserving the harmony enjoyed by all in the Niger Delta region.

“We have taken note of the recent remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Given his eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers we expected a more informed understanding of the state’s history,” the INC said.

We Remain Committed To Peace

The INC added that the people of the region remain committed to peace, fairness and equity in the Niger Delta and won’t allow the statement of a single individual to provoke them.

“They are the largest ethnic group in Rivers with eight local government areas, and also not a minority in Delta.

“The Ijaw have consistently advocated for fairness and equity in the Niger Delta region and the South-South, and we will not be swayed by individual attempts to provoke us,” Oyakemeagbegha said.