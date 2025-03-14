Tinubu Is Not Tormenting Christians Anywhere In The Nigeria – Bwala Replies United States

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy, Daniel Bwala has rubbished allegations claiming that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria under Bola Tinubu’s government.

He stated this in response to sanctions on Nigeria from the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee over widespread killing of Christians and religious violence.

The committee gave President Donald Trump the green light to impose stringent sanctions on Nigeria in response to widespread killing of Christians in the country.

The decision came after a congressional hearing on Wednesday, during which lawmakers condemned the Nigerian government for failing to protect Christian communities from escalating violence.

However speaking via X, Bwala asserted that Tinubu remains committed to promoting peace and religious tolerance. He argued that the committee’s report falls short of context and timelines.

Bwala wrote, “The administration of @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu promotes religious tolerance . Since May 29th 2023, when President Tinubu assumed the office as president, there have been little or no case at all of persecution of Christians anywhere in the country.

“Secondly, while we are in no way admitting or authenticating the report of the US foreign relations committee, it is note worthy to state that the committee’s report falls short of context and timelines.

“President Bola Tinubu remains committed to promoting peace and religious tolerance.”